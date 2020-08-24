Support Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program for tickets to 2021 Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair and Wells Fargo announced on Monday, Aug. 24 they are continuing their annual partnership with Hunger Task Force for one last ticket opportunity this year.

For the next two weeks, a news release says the public can score tickets to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair with a donation to support Hunger Task Force’s Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. This last chance to enjoy a summer tradition is only available through Friday, Sept. 4.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program is a joint effort between Hunger Task Force, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to help provide relief to hungry families statewide by connecting milk and dairy products to emergency food organizations throughout the state.

To date, the Dairy Recovery Program has purchased and distributed 1,154,790 gallons of milk, 378,371 pounds of cheese, and 77,592 pounds of yogurt for hungry families throughout Wisconsin.

With the Dairy Recovery Program in its final two weeks, the Wisconsin State Fair and Hunger Task Force are offering an opportunity to turn every donation made to the Dairy Recovery Program through Sept. 4 (of at least $10) into a pair (2) of tickets to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, good on any day. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Again, donations are encouraged online through Friday, Sept. 4, and can be made at http://www.hungertaskforce.org/dairywsf.

