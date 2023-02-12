Super Bowl for the homeless in Milwaukee

One Milwaukee group had a Super Bowl of a different sort on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The nonprofit L.O.A.F. Inc. served about 120 families at St. Vincent de Paul.

L.O.A.F. Inc. served hot meals and healthy food items to show love to people in the community facing homelessness.

The founder of L.O.A.F. Inc. said that while people cheer on their favorite football team, they can also cheer on the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's also very important to give cheer and joy to the families in Milwaukee who needed the most, so we are here to do a small part and extend our dinner table to all the people in Milwaukee here," the founder said.

Each month, the group distributes essential goods and services and has partnered with women's shelters, homeless shelters, food pantries and other social organizations.