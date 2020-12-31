Sunshine Winery is located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg, but even though it’s winter in Wisconsin, they can help you transport yourself to the tropics while savoring some of their premium adult beverages. Evan is getting a jumpstart on the New Year’s Eve celebration with a unique wine tasting.

About Sunshine Winery (website)

While on a trip to escape the Wisconsin winter a few years ago, we found ourselves in a small winery and retail store in Naples, Florida filled with key lime champagne, pineapple wine, banana wine smoothies, and so much more! We were impressed to find these delicious products with out-of-this-world flavors, and knew instantly that this tropical sunshine in a bottle would make a big splash in our hometown.

Proud owners Tim and Megan Schelwat invite you to join us at Sunshine Winery located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Transport yourself to the tropics and savor our premium adult beverages!

Sunshine Winery opened its doors March of 2020. Our wine products are made by Florida Orange Groves Winery, which has been in business since 1997, and specializes in making the best genuine fruit wines in ultra-premium tropical, citrus, and berry flavors. These are the only wines that are allowed to display the Florida Department of Citrus’ official mark of superior quality – The Florida Sunshine Tree! All of these premium specialty wines are made 100% from the juice indicated on the label. These are not fusion or blended grape wines, but 100% pure tropical fruit wines made with a special fermentation process. So, if you like mangoes, you will love our Mango Mamma wine! If you like red raspberries, you will love our Raspberry Reef wine! If you love … well, you get the idea! Our wine products are the only Florida wine ever allowed at Disney’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, and they have also received many gold and double gold medal awards in national competitions for their distinct flavor.