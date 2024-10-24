Sunset Playhouse presents David Seebach's 'Illusions in the Night'

David Seebach's 'Illusions in the Night'
FOX6 WakeUp went to Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove to learn more about David Seebach's 'Illusions in the Night' show and speak to the man himself.
ELM GROVE, Wis. - A seasonal mixture of magic and humor is heading to Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove.
David Seebach's Illusions in the Night is a family-friendly magic show that's about 90 minutes long, including a 15-minute intermission.
There is one show on Friday, Oct. 25, two shows on Saturday, Oct. 26, and one show on Sunday, Oct. 27.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
For more information and to get tickets, click here.
Warming up with some magic tricks
David Seebach helps FOX6's Zoe Chipalla warm up with a magic trick involving three colored envelopes.
Demonstrating the illusions with three ropes
David Seebach demonstrated the concept of an illusion with FOX6's Zoe Chipalla and three ropes.
A little magic with four playing cards
Illusionist David Seebach joined FOX6 WakeUp with a fun activity involving four playing cards. It's something you can do at home!
Magic meets baseball
Head to Sunset Playhouse this weekend (Oct. 25 - 27) to see David Seebach's 'Illusions in the Night.' He and FOX6's Zoe Chipalla highlighted another illusion, one that involves baseball.
More card illusions with David Seebach
Illusionist David Seebach, who will be performing at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, joined FOX6 WakeUp with another illusion using large playing cards.
.