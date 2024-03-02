Sunny Saturday perfect for Milwaukee County Zoo's Family Free Day

article

It was a sunny and warm March day, and many people took advantage, heading to the Milwaukee County Zoo for Family Free Day on Saturday, March 2.

Of note, there were some new animals at the zoo, including a new giraffe from the Dallas Zoo and four cow calves.

Family Free Day was so popular that it caused some traffic backups on the roads and freeways around the zoo.

So much so, in fact, that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office had to step in and close off some areas, and make a public service announcement:

FOX6 is a sponsor of Family Free Day.