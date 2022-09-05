Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized

Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital.

The hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Delafield Road and Stonehedge Trail. FOX6 News found parts of the motorcycle still laying on the median Monday. The intersection is only a half mile away from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson.

FOX6 spoke with the victim's brother Monday afternoon.

"He just loves being a part of festivals," said Dan Zarwell. "It’s something that he does. Even though he can’t actually ride a Harley, he likes being part of that community, and he enjoys being with people like that."

Zarwell's big brother, Mark, rides a moped instead because of his disabilities. Mark was riding his moped home from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc Sunday night but didn't get far. He was reportedly stopped at a red light less than a half mile away when someone on a motorcycle knocked him to the ground.

"These were people he enjoyed being with, and unfortunately, a bad thing happened," said Zarwell.

Village of Summit police said they are investigating the hit-and-run crash.

Orange motorcycle parts were found at the scene, and police said that's the best description they can provide. They are hoping someone comes forward with more details.

Zarwell is hoping for that, too.

"Just waking up this morning and learning about it, I felt like, this isn’t something that should get swept under the rug," said Zarwell. "I feel like it’s sort of my responsibility to speak out for him and make sure that whomever did this is maybe brought to justice a little bit, and that they don’t do it again to somebody else."

Zarwell said his brother is in good spirits at the hospital. He has a shattered ankle, and recovery is expected to take at least a year.

Anyone with information about how this may have happened is asked to call Summit police.