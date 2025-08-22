Summit flooding; water remains on roadways, businesses impacted

The Brief The Village of Summit is dealing with significant flooding, nearly two weeks after heavy rain soaked southeast Wisconsin. Neighbors and business owners are frustrated by the high water and its impact on day-to-day operations. Residents say the problem is the outflow from the Delafield dam that is not allowing water to recede.



Some people in the small Lake Country community of Summit are dealing with significant flooding nearly two weeks after heavy rain pounded southeast Wisconsin. Roads and yards have been underwater.

On Venice Beach Road in the Village of Summit – just off Upper Nemahbin Lake – the water is at lake level, more than a foot high.

Neighbors and business owners are frustrated because this flooding has impacted their day-to-day operations. They say garbage services and waste removal have been suspended.

Neighbors are only getting through the area with a Jeep. Others had their vehicles towed.

"We’re looking at my backyard. It’s been underwater since the 9th of August," said Lori Brenegan, who lives along the flooded road. "You can see the water levels. The height that it was at at its worst."

Residents say the problem is the outflow from the Delafield dam that is not allowing water to recede. The Summit village president said that dam is not a flood control device. But village officials asked the City of Delafield to temporarily change operations to help with the flooding.

FOX6 News reached out to the City of Delafield administrator and public works director to see if that would happen, but did not hear back.

"We just need to wait for the water levels to go down or the village of Summit needs to come up with another solution for us," said Brent Barg, Panga Bar and Grill. "The extended period of time that we’ve had to deal with this, it’s unsustainable."

"Hopefully the min and the max of that permit is changed so we don’t have to live in this," Brenegan said.

Neighbors said they measured the flooding at its highest point – it was at 19 inches. In nearly two weeks, the water level has fallen by just three inches.