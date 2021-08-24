Summerfest to provide bus shuttles for 2021 festival, $12 round-trip fare

article

Milwaukee World Festival will provide shuttles for the nine days of Summerfest! The Summerfest Shuttle will offer a streamlined and convenient option for fest-goers to get to Summerfest. This, after the Milwaukee County Transit System announced in June it would cancel its bus services to Summerfest due to a labor shortage.

The Summerfest Shuttle bus service will operate during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and run continuously throughout the day, approximately every 30 minutes.

The service will not run during the special Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 1, 8, and 15.

Three park and ride lot locations will be utilized during Summerfest and include:

College Avenue – College Avenue at I-94 (both lots)

State Fair Park - I-94.S. 76th Street & W. Kearney

Brown Deer – East Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

The drop-off/pick-up location at Summerfest is located just west of the Summerfest Mid-Gate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Round-trip fare is $12. To save time, riders are encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip ride tickets at Summerfest.com, or upon exiting the bus, pay upon arrival at Summerfest. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Pre-paid riders must present their online purchase bar code at the Summerfest kiosk to receive the round-trip ride wristband.

Once paid, all bus shuttle passengers will receive a wristband, which is mandatory to show when getting back on the bus to the park and ride lot. If a rider does not have a wristband after leaving Summerfest, they can purchase one for the full-price fare.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Riders are also encouraged to wear masks while riding the Summerfest shuttle.