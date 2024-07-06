article

Summerfest wrapped its 2024 season with sunny skies and good times on Saturday, July 6.

Although Mother Nature did not necessarily cooperate for the festival's first weekend, she came through for the finale.

"Today is beautiful, so it was a perfect day to come," said Heidi Noe.

The only Summerfest fans who got soaked on Saturday did so by choice.

"Thought we’d try out the splash pad and get some joy out," said Jordan Borst, who took his son, Sawyer. "It’s been our staple in our lives going to Summerfest, so having Sawyer here for the first time to experience it will be a tradition, too."

Featured article

Borst and Hilary Kerkling finished another year of the Big Gig while celebrating the start of a new beginning.

"Just recently engaged," Kerkling said. "We got engaged about a month ago."

No matter the reason fans came out this year, the music festival certainly ended on a high note.

"We used to come when we were like 14 and just walk around all day – so many years ago," said Noe.

"Just to be here, too, to see what draws people in to Milwaukee and feeling a part of it feels cool," Kerkling said.