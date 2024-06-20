Summerfest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront

The first day of Summerfest kicked off on Thursday, June 20, at Henry Maier Festival Park.

For James and Barbara Connor, opening day is a tradition.

"Back when KC and The Sunshine Band played here a couple years back, I won the best dance," James Connor said. "So I got a certificate."

"Life is short, so much is happening, just enjoy yourself," Barbara Connor said. "The food, the music, the smiley faces, the excitement."

Shortly after the gates opened, people began capturing the moment.

Gracie Greening and her friends live near Green Bay. This is their first Summerfest.

"We have a lot of people we want to see today, like four people," she said.

"I’m just excited to experience that and just see live music in person and just feel the vibe of Milwaukee," said Lainey Reynolds.

"I can’t wait for all the music I get to experience and maybe discover new artists," Izzy Huhtala said.

Summerfest is the place to make new memories with old friends and family.

The Big Gig takes place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.