Summerfest 'Lil Gig:' Kid-friendly performers, activities announced

Summerfest announced the "Lil Gig" on Thursday, June 6 – a kid-friendly event for young fans that will take place at Northwestern Mutual Community Park during this summer's nine days of Summerfest.

The Lil Gig will include a lineup of music, performers and activities – as well as the "Kids Boogie Down Family Fun Dance Party" each night. Performers include local community and arts groups such as Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Steel Drum Band and Jazz Combo, Caricatures & Comedy by Bill Begos, Mad Science, and Accompany of Kids.

Other offerings during the Lil Gig this year include:

Survive Alive House – interactive fire truck

Soul Spin – interactive vinyl art

Coal Creek Tie Dye – DIY tie dye

Shimmer & Shine – hair sparkles

Starship – henna tattoo

Jimmy Flintstone – airbrush t-shirts and hats

Dazzlebody – face painting

Northwestern Mutual Community Park is an inclusive and accessible play space for children of all abilities, ages 2-12 years. The park's amenities include enhanced play equipment, permanent restrooms, sensory rooms, nursing mothers stations and more.

For more information, visit Summerfest's website. Fans can also download the official Summerfest app for festival information.