Summerfest 2026; Myles Smith special guest for Ed Sheeran concert

article

The Brief Summerfest adds Myles Smith as special guest for Ed Sheeran on June 25 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets are selling fast, with a limited number still available. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced Thursday, Jan. 22 that British singer-songwriter Myles Smith has been added to the lineup as special guest for the Ed Sheeran concert on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets are selling fast, with a limited number still available. Tickets can be purchased at Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

For more information and the current Summerfest lineup visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.