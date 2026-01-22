Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2026; Myles Smith special guest for Ed Sheeran concert

Published  January 22, 2026 8:22am CST
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Myles Smith performs during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 15, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Summerfest adds Myles Smith as special guest for Ed Sheeran on June 25 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
    • Tickets are selling fast, with a limited number still available. 
    • Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced Thursday, Jan. 22 that British singer-songwriter Myles Smith has been added to the lineup as special guest for the Ed Sheeran concert on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets are selling fast, with a limited number still available. Tickets can be purchased at Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

For more information and the current Summerfest lineup visit Summerfest.com.

