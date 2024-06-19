Summerfest 2024 ready to open its gates Thursday, June 20

Milwaukee's summer classic kicks off on Thursday, June 20. Summerfest is back on the city's lakefront.

All the big preparations are complete. Now it's the vendors who are loading in and the sponsors who are getting this set. This, as the gates open at noon on Thursday, June 20.

Entry policies remain the same – regarding what is and what is not allowed on the festival grounds.

"When you get into that 24-hour time period, it’s almost like the day before Christmas," said Sarah Pancheri, Milwaukee World Festival President and CEO. "We’ve built these days where they’re really able to see a genre of music and great up and coming, or established bands, before the headliner."

Summerfest is cashless, so keep that in mind.

Organizers also say you should put a plan together on how you are going to get to Summerfest. Also, review what you can and cannot bring in to make entering through the gates a breeze.

"Pick the way you’re going to want to come down to the festival. Are you taking mass transit, are you going to take The Hop, are you going to park downtown and walk in. Really important to think about how you’re going to get here," Pancheri said. "And once you get here, then the same policies in the past."

Summerfest officials say they look at the weather each day – and if carry-in policies are changed, it will announce them on the Summerfest website and social media.