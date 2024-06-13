Summerfest 2024 opens on Thursday, June 20 on Milwaukee's lakefront

article

The opening of Summerfest 2024 is coming up quickly – it kicks off on Thursday, June 20.

FOX6 is excited to be the new TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage, where you’ll find some of the biggest names in music, spanning multiple genres. When you’re at the Big Gig, stop by and check out these amazing artists:

June 20 – David Kushner, Jonah Kagen, Chance Peña, 5pm to Nowhere, Lily Fitts

June 21 – EMF, Modern English, Jesus Jones

June 22 – Black Pumas, Hans Williams, Allen Stone

June 27 – Boys Like Girls, Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, Eve 6

June 28 – Jessie Murph, Matt Hansen, maryjo, Sadie Jean

June 29 – Mario, Lloyd, Baby Bash, Paul Wall

July 4 – Brian Kelley, Conner Smith, Abby Anderson, Dylan Marlowe, Timothy Wayne

July 5 – Lil Tecca, tana, DC the Don

July 6 – Chase Rice, Ashland Craft, Seaforth, John Morgan

We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest!