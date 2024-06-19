Summerfest 2024; local artist prepares to take the stage

Vendors and organizers aren't the only ones busy preparing for the return of Summerfest.

Henry Maier Festival Park will be buzzing on Thursday, June 20, and one local artist is preparing for his show on a big stage.

Just blocks from the World's Largest Music Festival, a Wednesday night studio session hits a different note now for Micah Emrich.

"I've been prepping super hard," the 26-year-old West Bend native said.

Micah Emrich

By day a logistics professional, Emrich is about to accomplish one of his major goals: to perform on an official stage at Summerfest.

"As it approaches, every day it just gets more exciting," Emrich said. "Like, 'Oh my God, I'm playing Summerfest.'"

Which isn’t bad, considering he set that goal after doing a free show at the Big Gig in 2023.

Micah Emrich

"I didn't even get paid for it. There was like a tip bucket out front," he said. "It was more so tucked away. It wasn't on the map, and that was even super cool just to get in there."

So this week, Emrich's strumming every note to every song on the setlist, perfecting an act he's spent months preparing for as he hopes to shine at the festival.

He used to visit the festival like anyone else.

Summerfest

"Being a part of something that big is super powerful to be able to say that I'm a part of, you know?" Emrich said.

He will take the Miller Lite Oasis stage at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Summerfest takes place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.