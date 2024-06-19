Summerfest 2024: New light, sound art installation 'Yield'

Summerfest will be the home of countless amazing performances over the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, June 18, FOX6 got a sneak peek of a mesmerizing installation that you can check out on Thursday.

It's called "Yield"-- and it's a new, immersive light and sound art installation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The art was developed by FuzzPop Workshop and is inspired by childhood memories of getting lost in cornfields, and then that memory turns into an otherworldly experience.

"As we thought about what was kind of important, key hallmarks of this region, this community, and I grew up around here, driving past cornfields, thousands of times. Stepping in to them to get transformed into a magical place, so we wanted to capture some of that," said FuzzPop Founder Daniel Murray.

Related article

The creators say the lights really come to life at night.

You can check out the installation on Thursday, June 20, on the opening day of Summerfest.