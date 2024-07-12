Summerfest 2024 attendance; 555K entered gates, down from 2023
MLWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) revealed on Friday, July 12 that attendance for the 2024 edition of the Big Gig was 555,925. That is down just shy of 11% from Summerfest 2023.
MWF also reported that 21% of Summerfest goers who attended the festival gained access via one of the 14 free admission promotions.
Recent attendance by year
- 2024: 555,925
- 2023: 624,406
- 2022: 445,611
- 2021: 409,386 (September weekends)
- 2020: Canceled
- 2019: 718,144 (11-day run)
- 2018: 766,192 (11-day run)
A news release says Summerfest also celebrated a record number of sponsorships in 2024, with 64 total sponsors, including 14 new sponsors, over 33 additional exhibitors, and 87 marketplace vendors that filled 132 vendor spaces.
Stomp Out Hunger crew
MWF's nonprofit mission
Officials said Summerfest also made significant contributions to the community:
- Fans donated over 26,000 meals for Wisconsinites struggling with food insecurity through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Over $13,500 worth of hygiene products were donated to United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s Mary Lou’s Closet
- Fans donated over 4,000 books for Next Door’s community literacy initiatives
- MWF hired over 2,400 seasonal employees
- MWF provided over 70,000 free tickets to the community, ensuring the festival remains accessible
Dates for Summerfest 2025 will be announced soon.