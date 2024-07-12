Summerfest 2024 attendance; 555K entered gates, down from 2023

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) revealed on Friday, July 12 that attendance for the 2024 edition of the Big Gig was 555,925. That is down just shy of 11% from Summerfest 2023.

MWF also reported that 21% of Summerfest goers who attended the festival gained access via one of the 14 free admission promotions.

Recent attendance by year

2024: 555,925

2023: 624,406

2022: 445,611

2021: 409,386 (September weekends)

2020: Canceled

2019: 718,144 (11-day run)

2018: 766,192 (11-day run)

A news release says Summerfest also celebrated a record number of sponsorships in 2024, with 64 total sponsors, including 14 new sponsors, over 33 additional exhibitors, and 87 marketplace vendors that filled 132 vendor spaces.

Stomp Out Hunger crew

MWF's nonprofit mission

Officials said Summerfest also made significant contributions to the community:

Fans donated over 26,000 meals for Wisconsinites struggling with food insecurity through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Over $13,500 worth of hygiene products were donated to United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s Mary Lou’s Closet

Fans donated over 4,000 books for Next Door’s community literacy initiatives

MWF hired over 2,400 seasonal employees

MWF provided over 70,000 free tickets to the community, ensuring the festival remains accessible

Dates for Summerfest 2025 will be announced soon.