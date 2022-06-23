Summerfest 2022 kicks off Thursday

Summerfest 2022 will be underway as of noon on Thursday, June 23. Summerfest will once again grant free admission to fest-goers on opening day, Thursday, June 23, to mark Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6.

All patrons arriving from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on June 23 are being asked donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one FREE admission ticket, which will be valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.