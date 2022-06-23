Summerfest 2022 kicks off Thursday

Summerfest 2022 merchandise
Brian Kramp has a look at the Summerfest 2022 merchandise line.
Summerfest 2022 will be underway as of noon on Thursday, June 23. Summerfest will once again grant free admission to fest-goers on opening day, Thursday, June 23, to mark Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6.
All patrons arriving from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on June 23 are being asked donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one FREE admission ticket, which will be valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.
Countdown to Summerfest 2022
The 2022 edition will take place over three weekends June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.
Food choices at the Big Gig
Brian Kramp has a look at the food options at Summerfest 2022.
Stomp Out Hunger: Free Summerfest ticket when you bring 2 jars of PB
Bring two (2) jars of peanut butter to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 23 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day.
Summerfest opening day
Summerfest 2022 will be underway as of noon on Thursday, June 23.
Out on the water during Summerfest
Brian Kramp has the details.