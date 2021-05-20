Summer grill season: Are you still searching for the perfect dish?

The summer grilling season is underway! Are you still searching for the perfect dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for asparagus salad.

Asparagus Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved (optional)

1/2 cup crumbled Bleu cheese

For the dressing:

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Freshly ground pepper to taste