Summer grill season: Are you still searching for the perfect dish?
The summer grilling season is underway! Are you still searching for the perfect dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for asparagus salad.
Asparagus Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound asparagus
1/2 cup finely diced red onion
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved (optional)
1/2 cup crumbled Bleu cheese
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Freshly ground pepper to taste
