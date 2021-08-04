Summer camp teaches the kids how to cook

Milwaukee’s Culinary Education Program is on a mission to get children and families interested in cooking healthy foods. This morning Brian is checking out their Chef And Child Camp where the kids develop lifelong cooking and life skills.

About Milwaukee Culinary Education Program (website)

The Kids Culinary Summer Camp a 7-day camp, is designed for children ages 7 –17. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) kick-off with a "no bullying" lecture. Our sponsors, parents and City Officials are invited. Camp concludes with a Sunday Brunch featuring cuisines by the campers; families are encouraged to attend. Campers show off their skills by cooking for approximately 200 guests.