Summer activities in The Yard at Bayshore

Summer is in full swing at Bayshore and there’s more than just shopping to enjoy
Brian is in Glendale with a look into the fun summer activities being held in The Yard at Bayshore.
Summer is in full swing at Bayshore and there’s more than just shopping to enjoy at the open-air, mixed-use shopping center. Brian Kramp is in Glendale with a look into the fun summer activities being held in The Yard at Bayshore.
If you haven’t been to Bayshore in the last few years you’re definitely missing out on a lot of new, local vendors that have been added
Brian is at one of their newest hot spots where you can relax with a cool drink.
Get ready to explore, discover, dine and play in Glendale as Summer activities kick into high gear at Bayshore
Brian is getting a preview of some of the sounds you can expect when you check out The Yard every Thursday this Summer.
Whether you’re looking to do a little shopping or enjoy some delicious food options, Bayshore is the perfect place
From national favorites to local foodies, Brian is seeing how they’re ready to satisfy your cravings.
There’s nothing better than ice cream on a hot summer day and we’re lucky to have plenty of tasty options to choose from in our area
Brian is in Glendale at Bayshore sampling some of the sweets that make the area special.
If you haven’t been to Bayshore lately you’re missing out on a lot of new, local vendors that have been added
Brian is with one of their newest local store owners inside Bayshore’s collective marketplace.