Suit filed against school district, alleges racial bullying against teen

An attorney representing a 15-year-old student, along with community activists, demanded a change on Friday, Oct. 16 in the way Kettle Moraine School District and other school systems around the country deal with racial bullying.

The legal team representing the teen, Stephanie, planned to file a lawsuit against the district on Friday. The attorney said Stephanie, a Black student at Kettle Moraine High School, has dealt with racial harassment and bullying since middle school.

The bullying happened on social media and in the classroom, Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr said. One reported incident includes a student "turning off the lights in front of a teacher and commenting that they could not find (the teen)."

Stephanie's mother has made complaints and participated in meetings with district leadership, but does not believe enough has been done.

"I was always promised that there would be change. I've always been informed that they knew how bad it was. They even enlisted me as being part of an advisory -- to help bring on change," said Ebony Crumble, Stephanie's mother.

"In the month of October, we recognize National Bullying Month -- and we stand before you today under troubling circumstances," LaMarr said. "Today, we must ask ourselves -- how do we allow our children, our most prized possessions, to be victimized in a school setting."

LaMarr said the mother wants to hold the school district accountable. He hopes the lawsuit will result in new policies that will eliminate instances of racial harassment.