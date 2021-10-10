'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk

Bringing hope to those who find themselves having gloomy days, acknowledging those still etched in the hearts of their loved ones and those left behind, the "Out of the Darkness" walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Sunday, Oct. 10 is an event dear to the Goldbergs.

"Hopefully, inspires people to seek help," Abe Goldberg said. "This is a message to let people know they are not alone. You’re struggling and those who are surviving. 2013, we lost our younger daughter, Sara's younger sister, to suicide."

It's an unfortunate incident many can relate to.

"Abby was an excellent student, a competitive swimmer, musician, a great kid, very well rounded, no indication of anything wrong that we know of. Sadly, on the inside, she battled depression," said Abe Goldberg.

Each step they take during this event is aimed at helping others through prevention and raising awareness, especially in these times.

"We know there are more people struggling. This pandemic has put a lot on our mental health. The really cool thing, though, is that more people are reaching out for help than ever before," said Gena Orlando.

Orlando said the support means so much. Participants were able to bond without saying a word.

"Wearing our beads at our walk, and each strand of beads is a different color, representing your connection to the cause. You can look at somebody and make a connection," she said.

If you are in a crisis, please call 1-800-273-8255 or 911. You can also text "TALK" to 741741.

For more mental health resources, click here.