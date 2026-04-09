Sturtevant shots-fired incident, vehicle theft; 18-year-old arrested

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The Brief Early Wednesday morning, deputies at the scene of an apartment fire heard multiple gunshots just as a vehicle theft was reported nearby. Law enforcement intercepted the stolen vehicle on STH 20 and took an 18-year-old Milwaukee man into custody. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Sturtevant following a vehicle theft and shots-fired incident early Thursday morning, April 9.

Incident following apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel were still on the scene of an apartment fire that happened near 86th and Shannon. At about 3:11 a.m., a deputy reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from an area northwest of the fire scene.

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At the same time, the Racine County Communications Center got a report of a stolen vehicle in the same general area.

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Deputies quickly responded to the area and found the vehicle on Wisconsin State Highway 20 just east of Renaissance Boulevard.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

This incident is under active investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, but it is not related to the apartment fire.