Sturtevant apartment fire Wednesday night; woman rescued

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The Brief Racine County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Sturtevant on Wednesday night. A 64-year-old woman was rescued and hospitalized, while two deputies were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Displaced residents are getting help from the American Red Cross as investigators work to determine the fire's cause.



A woman was rescued from a burning apartment building in Sturtevant late Wednesday night, April 8.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:47 p.m., Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a multi-unit apartment building near 86th and Shannon for a report of a second-floor apartment that was fully engulfed in fire.

When deputies got there, they immediately began evacuating residents from the building.

Two deputies tried to break through the door of the apartment where the fire appeared to have started, but heavy smoke and flames forced them to get out of the building.

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The South Shore Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly requested multiple additional fire departments to assist.

Deputies set up a collection area outside the building and began accounting for residents using a roster. During this process, it was determined that people from three apartment units were initially unaccounted for.

As fire crews were nearly done putting the fire out, they heard a person screaming from the apartment believed to be where the fire started. Firefighters found and rescued a 64-year-old woman. They provided emergency medical care to her on scene, and she was then taken by ambulance to Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Center in Milwaukee, where she is in critical condition.

The two deputies who were forced out of the building due to the heavy smoke and flames went to a local emergency room for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries related to the fire. Displaced residents were assisted at the scene by the American Red Cross, and their pets were taken to local animal shelters.

The apartment building sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Racine County Fire Task Force, along with investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, responded to the scene and have begun an investigation into the fire.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the courage and quick action of our deputies, who immediately entered a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation to help evacuate residents and attempt to reach those inside," said Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling. "Their actions, along with the outstanding response from our fire service partners, directly contributed to saving lives."