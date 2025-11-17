Sturtevant Police Department closed to help cut costs, reduce liability

The Brief The village of Sturtevant Police Department officially closed down on Sunday morning, Nov. 16. The Racine County Sheriff's Office will take over law enforcement duties in the village. The village administrator says the decision was due to budgetary constraints and to reduce liability to the village.



One Racine County village no longer has a police department.

Leaders in Sturtevant say the move will help cut costs in future budgets and say public safety will not be impacted.

It's lights out at the police station in Sturtevant.

Now-defunct Sturtevant Police Department

Police department closed down

What we know:

The police department stopped serving the community Sunday morning, Nov. 16.

It's one of the big moves the village has discussed for months.

"The decision, like I said before, was something that the village board weighed heavily," said Chris Anderson, Village of Sturtevant Administrator.

He tells FOX6 the board decided to cut the department for two reasons.

"Due to budgetary impacts as well as the reduction in liability to the village for various things that can happen with having a police department," Anderson added.

Village of Sturtevant

Racine County Sheriff's Office to take over

What's next:

Village leaders tell FOX6 the end of this police department is not the end of law enforcement in Sturtevant. The plan is to contract services from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

FOX6 went to the Racine County's Sheriff's Office. They say they didn't want to go on camera yet because they haven't entered into an "official" contract yet.

But they sent this statement saying in part, "At this time, the sheriff's office is providing law enforcement services to Sturtevant right now."

"We will have county officers here, officers out of our building and patrolling," said Anderson.

Speaking with Sturtevant Village Administrator Chris Anderson

There will be two deputies on three different shifts a day. Each shift would also have three sergeants and one lieutenant that all report to one captain.

As far as savings go, FOX6 looked at the previous budget and the new proposal.

It shows by cutting the department and services like salaries, overtime, pensions, health insurance, and uniforms.

But with new contracting services, it saves just over $551,000 in the next budget.

The village says dispatch and 911 services are still working.

They say at the time of the police station's closure, they only had four officers working.

The village administrator also said that many of the officers who were with the department found other employment and those who were still working will get a six-month severance.

There will also be a public budget hearing Tuesday night (Nov. 18) at 6 p.m. at village hall.

You can learn more about the closure on the village website.