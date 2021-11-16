Expand / Collapse search

Sturtevant hotel groundbreaking; 90-room building off Highway 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Sturtevant
STURTEVANT, Wis. - Leaders from Sturtevant and Racine County helped break ground on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for developing of a 90-room Home2 Suites by Hilton – Extended Stay Hotel Suites.

The hotel will be located on the southeast corner of Highway 20 and West Road, just north of the Marcus Renaissance Cinema.

Officials say construction of the 60,000 square foot building is expected to take approximately 15 to 18 months. 

The new hotel will include in-suite kitchens, a heated indoor pool, meeting room, patio, barbeque grill, and a workout facility. Once complete, the project is expected to create approximately 30 jobs. 

