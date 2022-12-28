Sturgeon Bay ice floe rescue, 2 stranded

Two fishermen stranded on a floating piece of ice were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to WLUK, the two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue around 11 a.m.

WLUK reported Door County fire and sheriff personnel joined the U.S. Coast Guard at the scene, bringing two rafts out to rescue the men.

The Coast Guard said both men declined medical treatment.