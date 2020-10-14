Stunned by April lines, 17-year-old recruits hundreds of poll workers

Far from April, Milwaukee now has enough poll workers to open 173 polling places. In fact, they're no longer taking applications. They need 2,400 poll workers, and an extra thousand signed up. Part of the recruitment came from those not even old enough to vote.

In April, voting lines spilled down the sidewalk. Riverside University High School was one of just five polling places in Milwaukee.

An April 7 bike ride stunned 17-year old Jacob Major.

Jacob Major

"That was a terrifying experience for me," said Major. "I witnessed democracy failing."

The city blamed not having enough poll workers. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission reports that 56% of 2016 poll workers were 61 and older -- ages at higher risk for COVID-19.

"If these elderly people who typically are poll workers aren't able to serve, then a lot of young people feel it's their time to pick up the torch, and their time to do what they can do to honor those who are at risk and forced to stay home and quarantine," said Major.

That's what the Marquette University High School senior has done, recruiting hundreds. He's part of the "Poll Hero" project, which started this year. So far, they've recruited more than 32,000 poll workers, of which 760 live in Wisconsin -- 318 in Milwaukee alone.

"When I wake up on Nov. 4, I can know that I did everything I could to help make sure that the right person got elected," said Major.

The "poll heroes" are mostly high school students.

Jacob Major

"And of course, there are also some selfish benefits. You get paid a couple hundred dollars, and it looks good on a resume," said Major.

You may see Major and his friends helping you on Election Day, but he himself won't be old enough to vote.

"Helping others get their votes processed, and helping others make sure their voices are heard, and getting other young people involved in the political process, to me, is almost better than being able to cast a vote myself because I'm having a much larger influence than one vote," he said.

Wisconsin law allows those at least 16 years old to serve as poll workers with their parents' and principal's permission, along with a GPA higher than 3.0.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday, Oct. 15 will release what communities still need poll workers. Milwaukee will not be on that list.