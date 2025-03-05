Student sexual assault; competency exam ordered for woman accused

article

The Brief A competency exam has been ordered for Anna Marie Crocker, a former Kenosha County elementary school staffer accused of sexually assaulting a child. Crocker worked at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake. WARNING: Information provided below may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.



The court has ordered a competency examination for Anna Marie Crocker, a former Kenosha County elementary school staffer accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The sheriff's department said 33-year-old Anna Marie Crocker worked at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake. According to the school district's website, she started as a substitute in 2020 and became a full-time educational assistant the following year. The Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District board held a special meeting on Oct. 14, 2024 to announce her termination.

Crocker was initially charged with: first-degree child sexual assault (under age 13), possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a child (filming). She was later charged with four additional felonies in the case – including exposing genitals, exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement, and expose child to harmful descriptions.

Initial charges – case details

The backstory:

The alleged crimes involved a current student and a former student of the school, according to the sheriff's department.

The 13-year-old victim said he was at Crocker's home for a sleepover, and he was asleep in the basement when Crocker woke him up, removed his pants and sexually assaulted him. He said Crocker tried to hide, but the other kids "saw what happened."

The victim said what took place was not consensual, per the complaint, and he told her repeatedly to get off and tried to push her off – but she wouldn't listen. He was 12 years old at the time.

Months later, the complaint states the victim said he got a text from Crocker in which she told him to apologize to her "for what happened in the basement." He described it as her "trying to make him feel guilty." She told him he could not tell anyone what happened, he said.

Riverview Elementary, Silver Lake

Prosecutors said a 14-year-old boy also reported that Crocker "had been inappropriate with him" and the two exchanged "sexual chats and pictures" via Snapchat. He also said Crocker sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in August 2024.

In an interview with a detective, the complaint states Crocker admitted to receiving a sexual video from the 14-year-old victim and saving it. She also admitted that she sent the video to a student at that victim's school. The detective seized and searched the phone, which included the video in a password-protected section of the phone.

Additional charges – case details

The backstory:

Twin Lakes police spoke to a 13-year-old boy and his parents on Oct. 10, 2024 – the day Crocker was formally charged. According to an amended criminal complaint, the victim said he told a school staff member that Crocker sent him inappropriate messages, including multiple videos of herself performing a sex act.

The victim said he initially thought it was a "workout video" when he opened it and did not respond, per the complaint, saying he was "too young for that." The victim also said he got scared because he heard Crocker "raped" another juvenile.

Riverview Elementary, Silver Lake

A search of Crocker's cellphone uncovered several videos of what looked like the videos the victim described, according to prosecutors. It also showed Crocker added the victim on Snapchat in September 2024, and they exchanged more than 200 messages, photos and videos in a matter of days.

Court filings note the search of Crocker's Snapchat data also located a conversation between her and a 16-year-old boy, who she added on the platform on Oct. 9, 2024 – one day before she would be taken into custody.

Messages showed she asked the victim if he wanted to have sex with her. She tried to make plans for the boy to come to her house on Oct. 11 to have sex; she would ultimately be in custody on that date. The victim told investigators they talked about having sex, but never "went through with it." He also said she sent him pictures "in which sex was ‘inferred.’

Court hearing

What's next:

Crocker is due back in court on April 4 for a competency hearing.