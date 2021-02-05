Student nurses earn tuition credit giving COVID-19 vaccine

article

After tuition incentives were given to UW nursing and pharmacy students who aided in care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, more money is being offered to those who help people score a shot at immunity.

"I work about 3 days a week," Jamie Reit said.

Reit's a team player when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

"It’s been awesome, I actually like love interacting with the patients, obviously giving the vaccine is super cool, and having this opportunity to learn has been so great and fun," she said.

The senior nursing student who started off doing COVID-19 testing at American Family Field is now a vaccinator at the Wisconsin Center.

Advertisement

"Everyone I am working with has been so positive, I have been working with a lot of the RNs here," she said.

The experience has been a win-win.

"It’s really exciting for students and exciting for our state," said Kim Litwack, the dean of UWM's College of Nursing.

She says students are getting a hands on learning opportunity that's truly significant.

"Students are stepping up," Litwack said. "They are realizing nurses play a vital role in healthcare, but now they see the true impact in providing healthcare during the pandemic. And they realize, even as students, they can play a critical role."

As an incentive, eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students can now get a $500 tuition credit for working at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

"I think it's so awesome that they are doing this, that they are trying to encourage these students to come help during this time," she said.

Inspiring students to pivot for a great purpose.

"The more people we have to help and give out the vaccine the faster it goes," she said.

To see if you are eligible we've posted a list of the criteria on our website fox6now.com

Students have until March 31 to present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid office in order to be credited at the end of the spring 2021 semester.