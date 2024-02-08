Strip steaks with red wine sauce: recipe
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for strip steaks with red wine sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick or Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)
- 1 teaspoon lemon pepper
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Red Wine Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup sliced cremini or button mushrooms
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup dry red wine
- 1/3 cup ready-to-serve beef broth
- 1/3 cup whipping cream
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Salt
COOKING:
Press lemon pepper evenly onto beef Strip Steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top loin steaks 12 to 15 minutes (flat iron steaks 11 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; keep warm.
To prepare Red Wine Sauce, add oil to same skillet and heat over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir 20 to 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add wine; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved and liquid is reduced by half. Stir in broth, cream and black pepper. Continue cooking 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
Spoon sauce over steaks. Garnish with parsley, if desired.