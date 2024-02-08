Strip steaks with red wine sauce: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for strip steaks with red wine sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick or Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Red Wine Sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced cremini or button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry red wine

1/3 cup ready-to-serve beef broth

1/3 cup whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt

COOKING:

Press lemon pepper evenly onto beef Strip Steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top loin steaks 12 to 15 minutes (flat iron steaks 11 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; keep warm.

To prepare Red Wine Sauce, add oil to same skillet and heat over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir 20 to 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add wine; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved and liquid is reduced by half. Stir in broth, cream and black pepper. Continue cooking 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Spoon sauce over steaks. Garnish with parsley, if desired.