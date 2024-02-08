Expand / Collapse search

Strip steaks with red wine sauce: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Strip steaks with red wine sauce: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for strip steaks with red wine sauce.

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for strip steaks with red wine sauce. 

INGREDIENTS:

Red Wine Sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced cremini or button mushrooms
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 1/3 cup ready-to-serve beef broth
  • 1/3 cup whipping cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Salt

COOKING:

Press lemon pepper evenly onto beef Strip Steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top loin steaks 12 to 15 minutes (flat iron steaks 11 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; keep warm.

To prepare Red Wine Sauce, add oil to same skillet and heat over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir 20 to 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add wine; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved and liquid is reduced by half. Stir in broth, cream and black pepper. Continue cooking 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Spoon sauce over steaks. Garnish with parsley, if desired.