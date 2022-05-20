Strawberry shortcakes: recipe
Forget about spring – it's time to feel like summer!
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a refreshing dessert.
Strawberry Shortcakes
Ingredients:
1 can (10.2 ounces) large, refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar, divided
6 to 8 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
Heat oven to 375°. Separate dough into five biscuits. Dip each biscuit in butter, and then dip in 1/4 cup sugar. Place on ungreased sheet. Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix strawberries and remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Refrigerate berries until ready to serve. In another bowl, beat whipping cream and powdered sugar with electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Beat in vanilla. To serve, split biscuits, place on dessert plates. Top each with strawberries and fresh whipped cream.