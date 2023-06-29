Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp.

Ingredients

▢4 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb - chopped

▢4 cups fresh or frozen strawberries cut in half or quartered

▢3/4 cup sugar

▢1/4 cup flour

Oatmeal Topping:

▢2 cups oatmeal

▢1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

▢1 cup flour

▢1 teaspoon cinnamon

▢8 ounces cold butter - 2 sticks butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375.

In a large bowl combine rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and 1/4 cup flour.

Spoon into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.

For the topping:

Combine the brown sugar, 1 cup flour, oatmeal, and cinnamon.

Use a food processor and pulse a few times or use 2 forks or a pastry blender to cut cold butter into oatmeal mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Sprinkle oatmeal mixture evenly over fruit.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping is golden brown.