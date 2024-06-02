Running for a reason: hundreds run in the Strain for the Brain 5K

Running for a reason. On Sunday, June 2, hundreds of people laced up their shoes for the annual Strain for the Brain 5K.

It honors people diagnosed with brain tumors and celebrates their support systems.

At the Harley-Davidson Museum, every single step connects to stories of support and survival.

"I had been having only pain on the back of my skull, only when I slept though," said Trish Schreiner, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2023.

"My type of tumor was benign, but it’s a tumor that can grow back. For the next 12 years I have to have yearly MRIs," she added.

Schreiner and her family joined around 1,000 people on Sunday morning for the 14th annual Strain for the Brain 5K.

The event is held to honor those diagnosed with a brain tumor, like Ann Didonato’s father.

"This is the first time since my dad’s surgery that we’ve all been able to get here and be together as a family," said Ann Didonato.

The event helps support critical research.

"Research for brain cancer is incredibly important," said Dr. Max Krucoff, a neurosurgeon with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

"It can feel very isolating. To meet other people who have been through this, who can share their experience. To see people who have made it to the other side is really inspiring." Dr. Krucoff added.

Survivors wore yellow shirts.

FOX6's own Suzanne Spencer, who is a brain tumor survivor, served as a patient advocate and event speaker.

"It’s so emotional for me to be out here today, for me to continue to use my voice to be an advocate for your own health. My message is be your own advocate. Having a treatment plan was huge for me, for my mental health. And also my physical health," Suzanne said.

Schreiner has a message too.

"If you’ve got that trip planned don’t put it off. Do it and memories with your family," Schreiner said.

Everyone’s medical journey is different, and there’s comfort and continued support every step of the way.