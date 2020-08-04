'Stories of love:' Wisconsin museum's 'Quarantine Quilts' project draws international attention

Hundreds of people around the world have come together for a special art project in Wisconsin, taking part in the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts' "Quarantine Quilts" project.

Artists from all over are submitting quilt squares as part of the project, helping tell the story of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you look closely at Gina Studelska's quilt square, you will see her inspiration -- a piece of hand-embroidery inherited from her mother-in-law.

"I kind of put that as our focal point because I think mothers are often the focal points of our home," Studelska said. "We're just a part of this historic event, and this is something to put your thumbprint on I guess."

Studelska is just one of hundreds that put a story into fabric.

"The handkerchief was (from) a relative of hers, and so it's in memory of that relative," said Devyn McIlraith, collections manager at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts.

McIlraith came up with the Quarantine Quilts project as a way to bring people together during a difficult time. The museum has already collected more than 450 squares -- including one all the way from the Netherlands.

"Our social media post went from like 1,000 people seeing it to 60,000 people seeing it," said McIlraith. "I was like this is going to be huge. What did I do to myself?"

With too many squares for just one quilt, the museum has now created 27. The squares of each quilt come together to tell the history of quarantine -- and how people found a way to come together -- whether they're about not being able to get a hair cut or touching your face.

"I'd say I cried at least once a week when I was opening these blocks because the stories of love and support and what quilting meant to people, it's beautiful," McIlraith said.

The museum is hosting a virtual opening for the exhibit on Friday, Aug. 7 at noon -- CLICK HERE for more information.