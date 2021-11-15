Stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers: AG Kaul

article

Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday, Nov. 15 in support of its efforts to reduce robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers to make unending robocalls that scam people out of their hard-earned money.

Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29 percent since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.

The AG's news release says robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. They typically do this by providing false identifying information to, or otherwise shielding their identities from, the companies that have access to legitimate numbers.

The attorneys general support the FCC’s proposals to implement a more thorough application, review, and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies to verify their customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased, or rented to illegal robocallers.