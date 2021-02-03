Stone Bank Market is a year round stop for seasonal foods, so much more

Looking for a unique local market with fresh produce, dairy, poultry, pork, organic grass-fed beef, and a variety of artisanal foods? Brian is in Stone Bank at a unique market that’s housed in a century-old church.

At Stone Bank Farm Market, we believe in knowing where our food comes from, in shaking hands with the people who grow it and in honoring the land we live on.

We are a working farm located in Stone Bank, Wisconsin providing fresh produce, dairy products, poultry, pork, and organic grass-fed beef, as well as a wide variety of artisanal foods.