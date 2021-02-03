Stone Bank Market is a year round stop for seasonal foods, so much more

Looking for a unique local market with fresh produce, dairy, poultry, pork, organic grass fed beef, and a variety of artisanal foods?
Brian is in Stone Bank at a unique market that’s housed in a century old church.
Looking for a unique local market with fresh produce, dairy, poultry, pork, organic grass-fed beef, and a variety of artisanal foods? Brian is in Stone Bank at a unique market that’s housed in a century-old church.
The Stone Bank Market is a local year round stop for seasonal foods and so much more
Brian is in their garden where they grow a variety of vegetables without pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
About Stone Bank (website)
At Stone Bank Farm Market, we believe in knowing where our food comes from, in shaking hands with the people who grow it and in honoring the land we live on.
When you have passionate farmers, there’s a good chance the food in their kitchen is made with love
Brian is at the Stone Bank Farm Market where soulful food starts with good ingredients!
We are a working farm located in Stone Bank, Wisconsin providing fresh produce, dairy products, poultry, pork, and organic grass-fed beef, as well as a wide variety of artisanal foods.
At the Stone Bank Farm Market it’s not just all about great food from great farmers, they also focus on educating their guests
Brian is in their education center learning about the relationships they form with their guests of all ages.