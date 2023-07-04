Stone Bank Fourth of July Parade and Fest; sights, sounds, flavors

Kim's Gourmet Pizza on July Fourth
The Town of Stone Bank is holding their 72nd 4th Of July Parade later today, and Brian Kramp is out all morning seeing what makes this town and parade so special. First stop is at Kim’s Gourmet Pizza Pub and their scratch kitchen where taste is everything.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Town of Stone Bank is holding its 72nd Fourth of July Parade and Fest on Tuesday, and Brian Kramp is out all morning seeing what makes this town and parade so special.
Stone Bank preps for July Fourth parade
The Stone Bank Lions Club is excited to be holding their 72nd 4th Of July Parade today at 11am and they want you to get into the fun. Brian Kramp is with the President of the club who’s hoping this is Stone Bank’s event of the summer.
Dottie's Convenience Store in Stone Bank
Dottie’s Convenience Store is a locally owned and family-run company whose success is part due to their amazing staff, loyal customers and an amazing selection of food. Brian Kramp is in Stone Bank seeing why Dottie’s is the place for "all day grub."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Kuhtz General Store in Stone Bank
Kuhtz General Store Food & Spirits and has been a premiere bar, grill, and restaurant in Stone Bank for nearly 100 years - And that’s just a portion of what make this place unique. Brian Kramp is in Stone Bank getting ready for todays parade at one of the area’s most iconic shops.
.