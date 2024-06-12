Stomp Out Hunger in southeast WI: Bring 3, get into Summerfest free

article

Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 20 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day. All donations will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

NOTE: The free admission ticket is only good for admission to Summerfest on June 202, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the mid-gate promotions booth, as well as at the north and south gates.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities. They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Bush’s Beans Stomp out Hunger Day with FOX6.