Stolen U-Haul driver dies after jumping into water; CHP officer dives in to grab him

The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck who jumped into the bay early Thursday morning after a wild pursuit in San Francisco has died, despite an officer diving in to grab him, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco police.

The driver has not been identified and police said he had a female passenger in the truck with him. Her condition was not immediately known.

The chase to catch up with the stolen U-Haul began shortly after midnight near the U.S. Highway 101/Interstate 280 interchange, the CHP said.

The first pursuit ended until authorities spotted the driver again near Third Street and Terry A. Francois Boulevard near the Third Street Bridge.

The driver fled on foot and ended up jumping into the water as he tried to escape, but a CHP officer followed him into the bay and eventually found him.

The driver was unconscious at the time, the CHP said, and he was eventually taken to the hospital, where he died.

