Stolen credit cards used at Menomonee Falls Target, 2 sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who used stolen credit cards at Target.

The crime happened Jan. 3 at the store on River Crest Drive.

Police said the two women used the stolen cards to buy gift cards.

They left in a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.