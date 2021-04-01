Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car from Bay View involved in pursuit, 2 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 2019 Hyundai Tucson, which was reported stolen in Bay View on March 30, was involved in police pursuit around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, according to police. 

Officers spotted the vehicle near S. 35th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver disregarded police and took off driving in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, running several traffic signals. The driver then struck an occupied vehicle which caused the vehicle to also strike several unoccupied vehicles.

A 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male fled from the stolen vehicle but were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

There were no reported injuries on the scene. 

More than 2,100 cars have been stolen so far this year —compared to 859 over the same time span in 2020, and 686 in 2019. That's nearly a 150% increase year-to-year — and more than 200% increase over the past two years, over the same time period (January through March).

