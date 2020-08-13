Steve-O rescued by firefighters after duct-taping himself to billboard in publicity stunt
LOS ANGELES - Stunt performer, actor and comedian Steve-O duct-taped himself to a billboard in Los Angeles Thursday, Aug. 13 -- part of a publicity stunt.
Steve-O posted this message on Facebook Thursday morning:
The Los Angeles Fire Department referred to the incident as a "single patient behavioral emergency" in which "one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard."
When crews arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, they discovered that the individual was, in fact, Steve-O -- involved in an apparent publicity stunt.
Video from SkyFOX showed dozens of spectators on the street below taking photos and videos of Steve-O duct-taped to the billboard.
Crews were working to get him down from the billboard. He was taken down by a fire department ladder, lowered to the ground.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Steve-O will face charges for this stunt.