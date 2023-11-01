Halloween is over and it's time to start talking about the holidays -- and the best tradition of the season is Steve Noviello's FOX Holiday Gift Guide.

Now in its 15th year, Steve has the best gift ideas for the season. He is kicking off a series of preview segments ahead of the launch of this year's guide which is likely airing on your station starting with his favorite category - SMALL BUSINESSES. From designer cherry cordials to handmade holiday decor, he has products from small businesses doing BIG things.