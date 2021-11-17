Steel Magnolias graces the stage at The Rep

If you haven’t been to The Rep in a while there’s no better time to get reacquainted with the theater than the next two months. Brian is there with a preview of what to expect when you head out to see Steel Magnolias over the next three weeks.

About Steel Magnolias (website)

In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop—where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

Approximate Running Time: 2hrs and 30 minutes including one intermission

Recommended Age: 12 and up