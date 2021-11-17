Steel Magnolias graces the stage at The Rep

If you haven’t been to The Rep in a while there’s no better time to get reacquainted with the theater than the next two months
Brian is there with a preview of what to expect when you head out to see Steel Magnolias over the next three weeks.
Behind the scenes is where you’ll find some true artists
Brian is with a woman who is simply known as the wigmaster of Steel Magnolias.
In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop—where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.
In Steel Magnolias, everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop
Brian is with the man that makes it all come together on stage at The Rep.
If you’re a Packers fan and not a regular at the theater, this may change your mind
Brian is inside the Stackner Cabaret at The Rep getting a preview of a play that will warm your heart and leave you rooting for the home team.
Approximate Running Time: 2hrs and 30 minutes including one intermission
Recommended Age: 12 and up
When you think of football singing doesn’t really come to mind, but after seeing Dad’s Season Tickets that may change
Brian is with the director of a play where the actors use every trick in the playbook, on the way to relearning that family isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.