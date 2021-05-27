Steak 48 draws criticism on social media for $100 minimum, strict dress code

There was a large outcry on social media over a new restaurant's policy about how much customers need to spend.

Steak 48 has locations in Houston, Charlotte, and Philadelphia. The Philadelphia location has a printed policy that there is a $100 per person food and beverage minimum.

The restaurant says on its website that the requirement is "to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service, and atmosphere."

The $100 minimum does not include tax or tip, and also appears to be in place at the Chicago location, according to their website. All of the Steak 48 locations also warn online that they have a strict dress code.

Banned clothing includes anything "excessively frayed", anything "emitting offensive odors", and exposed undergarments.

News of minimum circulated on social media Wednesday and Thursday, as many criticized the price as too steep.

