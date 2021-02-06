Statewide Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Madison man

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Cyril Hetsko, 78, who was last seen by family on Wednesday, Feb. 3 around 4:30 p.m.

Hetsko suffers from dementia and lives alone. When the family was unable to reach Hetsko by phone, they became concerned and checked his home. Hetsko and his vehicle were missing.

He is described as a while male, 6' and 225 pounds, with hazel eyes and white, balding hair. He's also known to walk slowly.

Last seen wearing a red parka, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

He was last seen on Westport Road in Madison.

Cyril is driving a 2016 white Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin license plate 194UNN, similar to the photo below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.