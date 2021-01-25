Found safe: Statewide Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man

Expand / Collapse search

Statewide Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

CASHTON, Wis. - UPDATE: Richard Carroll has been found safe. 

---

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Cashton man who was last seen Monday, Jan. 25 around 2 p.m.

Richard Carroll is described as a white man, 5'7" with brown eyes and brown hair that is balding. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Richard was last seen wearing Blue jeans, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a knit brown hat with a white stripe around, glasses, a gold ring on his right ring finger (possibly with diamonds) and white/blue tennis shoes.

Last seen on Main Street in Cashton, Wisconsin, which is about 30 miles east of La Crosse. 

He is driving a 2000 Blue Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab, WI license plate NK4742 and a black metal cover on the bed of truck with running boards on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 608-269-8712.

