Statewide alert issued for missing Barron Co. 22-year-old

Have you seen him? The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating 22-year-old Benjamin Jacobson.

Benjamin was last seen at his residence in Cumberland, Wisconsin driving a green 2002 Ford F-150 with a tan topper, and WI license plate RN2780.

Family and friends have not been able to locate Benjamin, which is extremely unusual.

Family cabins in Bayfield County and Lake of the Woods north of International Falls, Minnesota have both been checked.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benjamin, contact Detective Jason Hagen at 715-537-3106 or jason.hagen@co.barron.wi.us.